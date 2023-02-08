Missing Kelowna, B.C. man’s remains found in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Three months after an Okanagan man was reported missing, the case came to a sad end this week.

On Wednesday, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say human remains found in the Adventure Bay area on Jan. 25 belonged to Dillon Angle of Kelowna.

The 32-year-old was reported missing on Oct. 19 after his abandoned SUV, a 2019 Cadillac XT5, was discovered on the outskirts of Vernon, near Okanagan Lake.

Police say no criminality is suspected and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extended its condolences to Angle’s family and friends.

