Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan RCMP release photo of missing man’s vehicle, revive call for information

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 7:21 pm
RCMP said missing man Dillon Angle's 2019 Cadillac XT5 was found on Tronson Rd. in Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
RCMP said missing man Dillon Angle's 2019 Cadillac XT5 was found on Tronson Rd. in Vernon, B.C. RCMP

RCMP in B.C.’s Okanagan region are reviving their call for information about the disappearance of Dillon Angle who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Police said Angle, 32, was reported missing on Oct. 19, “after his abandoned vehicle was discovered in Vernon.”

Dillon Angle, 32, was reported missing on Oct. 19, 2022. RCMP have revived their appeal for information about his disappearance.
Dillon Angle, 32, was reported missing on Oct. 19, 2022. RCMP have revived their appeal for information about his disappearance. RCMP

On Monday, investigators revealed where Angle’s vehicle was found and sent out a picture of the abandoned SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the white 2019 Cadillac XT5 was found in the 8100 block of Tronson Road, on the outskirts of Vernon near Okanagan Lake.

Trending Now

Officers are hoping that sharing the additional information, including where the SUV was found, will help them find Angle.

Read more: Family, friends of couple found dead near Summerland, B.C. speaking out

“If you have information which may help to locate him, including video surveillance or dash camera footage from the Tronson Road area in Vernon on October 19, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment,” RCMP communications advisor Ryan Watters said in a media statement.

Police reiterated on Monday that Angle’s family is “very concerned for his safety,” as it was unusual for family members not to hear from him.

The RCMP also repeated that Angle “has been known to live a high-risk lifestyle which includes addiction issues.”

Click to play video: 'Body of missing Okanagan doctor recovered from Thompson River in Kamloops'
Body of missing Okanagan doctor recovered from Thompson River in Kamloops
RCMPmissing personKelowna RCMPvernon rcmpSurveillance VideoOkanagan NewsTronson RoadVehicle FoundCadillac XT5Dillon Angle
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers