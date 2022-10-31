Okanagan RCMP release photo of missing man’s vehicle, revive call for information

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in B.C.’s Okanagan region are reviving their call for information about the disappearance of Dillon Angle who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Police said Angle, 32, was reported missing on Oct. 19, “after his abandoned vehicle was discovered in Vernon.”

On Monday, investigators revealed where Angle’s vehicle was found and sent out a picture of the abandoned SUV.

Police said the white 2019 Cadillac XT5 was found in the 8100 block of Tronson Road, on the outskirts of Vernon near Okanagan Lake.

Officers are hoping that sharing the additional information, including where the SUV was found, will help them find Angle.

“If you have information which may help to locate him, including video surveillance or dash camera footage from the Tronson Road area in Vernon on October 19, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment,” RCMP communications advisor Ryan Watters said in a media statement.

Police reiterated on Monday that Angle’s family is “very concerned for his safety,” as it was unusual for family members not to hear from him.

The RCMP also repeated that Angle “has been known to live a high-risk lifestyle which includes addiction issues.”