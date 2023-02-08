1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Pharmacy Avenue and Dolphin Drive area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his early 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING:(UPDATE)

Pharmacy Ave & Dolphin Dr @TPS41Div

5:05 pm

-person was shot in legs

– he has been transported to hospital

-ongoing investigation#GO308336

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 8, 2023