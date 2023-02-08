Menu

Crime

1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 6:10 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Pharmacy Avenue and Dolphin Drive area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his early 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Trending Now

 

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

