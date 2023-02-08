Burnaby, B.C. man crashes into police, charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts

See more sharing options

A Burnaby, B.C., man was arrested after he fled from police and crashed into responding police vehicles on Sunday.

Coquitlam RCMP said officers were investigating a number of catalytic converter thefts in the Coquitlam and Port Moody city border area when they saw an ongoing theft.

When police attempted to stop the ongoing theft, the suspect fled in a vehicle.

“Police attempted to stop the suspect near the Coquitlam and Port Moody city border,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said.

“The suspect (then) struck the responding police vehicles with his vehicle.”

A stolen catalytic converter was found inside the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

View image in full screen The stolen catalytic converter that was found inside the suspect’s vehicle, according to police. RCMP

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Gagne is facing eight criminal charges including mischief to property, theft, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and flight from police.

Gagne has since been released from custody pending his next court appearance.

Anyone with possible information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.