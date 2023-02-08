Peterborough, Ont. man faces child pornography charge after search of residence: police

A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested Wednesday as part of a child pornography investigation.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit, officers on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a residence in the city. Police say various electronics were located and seized.
Read more: Child pornography charge against former Peterborough radio personality stayed
Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges
The investigation led to the arrest of a 54-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.
Comments