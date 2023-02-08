Peterborough, Ont. man faces child pornography charge after search of residence: police

See more sharing options

A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested Wednesday as part of a child pornography investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit, officers on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a residence in the city. Police say various electronics were located and seized.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 54-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.