Crime

Peterborough, Ont. man faces child pornography charge after search of residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 4:07 pm
computer View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested on Feb. 8, 2023 as part of a child pornography investigation by the Peterborough Police Service. Getty Images

A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested Wednesday as part of a child pornography investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit, officers on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a residence in the city. Police say various electronics were located and seized.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 54-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday, police said.

