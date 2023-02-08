Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police ask for help finding 10-year-old, last seen boarding city bus

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 2:31 pm
Regina police car
The Regina Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old, last seen getting on a city bus in the 2000 block of Greer Court in Regina. . File/ Global News

The Regina police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old, last seen getting on a city bus in the 2000 block of Greer Court in Regina.

Nevaih Bigsky was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bigsky is described as five-foot-six with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Trending Now

Read more: Elizabeth Popowich looks back at her 25-year career with Regina Police Service

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

She was last seen wearing a cream-coloured sweater, red sweatpants, grey Champion hat, red and white shoes, and a grey Champion fanny pack.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bigsky or seeing a person matching the description is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement
Regina NewsRegina Police ServiceCity of ReginaMissing ChildRegina Crime StoppersRegina Missing Personregina missing child
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers