Regina police ask for help finding 10-year-old, last seen boarding city bus

The Regina police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old, last seen getting on a city bus in the 2000 block of Greer Court in Regina.

Nevaih Bigsky was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bigsky is described as five-foot-six with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a cream-coloured sweater, red sweatpants, grey Champion hat, red and white shoes, and a grey Champion fanny pack.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bigsky or seeing a person matching the description is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).