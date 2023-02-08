SaskPower releases SMR public engagement results

Send this page to someone via email

Survey results of feedback given to SaskPower regarding potential small modular reactors (SMR) in the communities of Estevan and Elbow, Sask., were released on Wednesday.

SaskPower said they engaged with more than 1,400 people through online and in-person activities, which helped them learn about local interests and priorities while answering questions and concerns.

View image in full screen The study area in Elbow for a potential SMR. SaskPower

The first phase of site engagement took place between September and December of last year. It included briefing sessions with municipal and Indigenous leaders and the public, as well as online learning events, a virtual open house and several in-person community events.

Story continues below advertisement

SaskPower said they heard a lot of questions at these events, many of which had to do with nuclear energy and SMR technology, power supply options, water usage, waste, siting and location.

2:15 SMR LOCATION REAX

The Elbow study area, which included Outlook, Lucky Lake and Central Butte, seemed to emphasize the importance of water quality, according to the survey results.

Participants in the area also pointed out the importance of the tourism sector, and prioritized employment, population growth and economic development.

View image in full screen The study area in Estevan for a potential SMR. SaskPower

The Estevan study area, which included Weyburn, Alameda, Oxbow, Carlyle and Lampman, emphasized the importance of job creation and economic opportunities, with some suggesting the re-training of coal workers with the phase-out of the energy source by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

SaskPower said a list of questions and answers generated from the engagement will come in the near future, adding that a water valuation survey is now available, and community drop-in events are planned for March.