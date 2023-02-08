Suspect, victim in Ajax GO station stabbing not known to each other, had ‘minor interaction’: police

A man stabbed at the Ajax GO station Tuesday afternoon had a “minor interaction” with the suspect prior to the stabbing, but the two didn’t know each other, police say.
Durham Regional Police released security images Wednesday of a suspect who is wanted after the incident.
Officers responded to the station at around 2:20 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
Police said the K-9 unit and Air1 helicopter responded after the suspect fled the area on foot, but no arrest was made.
Police described the suspect as a male with a thin build who was wearing a red durag, a large dark jacket and dark sneakers with a red accent.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video footage was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
