Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect, victim in Ajax GO station stabbing not known to each other, had ‘minor interaction’: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 11:02 am
Police have released images of the suspect. View image in full screen
Police have released images of the suspect. Handout / Durham Regional Police

A man stabbed at the Ajax GO station Tuesday afternoon had a “minor interaction” with the suspect prior to the stabbing, but the two didn’t know each other, police say.

Durham Regional Police released security images Wednesday of a suspect who is wanted after the incident.

Officers responded to the station at around 2:20 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Read more: 1 stabbed in Ajax, Ont. GO station assault, police say

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

Police said the K-9 unit and Air1 helicopter responded after the suspect fled the area on foot, but no arrest was made.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police described the suspect as a male with a thin build who was wearing a red durag, a large dark jacket and dark sneakers with a red accent.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video footage was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Suspect, victim in Ajax GO station stabbing not known to each other, had ‘minor interaction’: police - image View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police
CrimeAjaxDurham Regional PoliceDurham Policedurham region crimeajax crimeAjax StabbingAjax Go StationAjax GoAjax GO station stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers