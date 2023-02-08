Menu

Traffic

Transport truck carrying lumber crashes on Hwy 115 south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 11:00 am
Sections of Highway 115 southbound were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday mornign after a transport carrying lumber crashed.

Sections of the Highway 115 southbound lanes in the Clarington area were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning after a flatbed transport truck carrying lumber jackknifed.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday just south of the Hwy. 35/115 divide.

OPP say another transport truck and a car collided into the rolled over trailer that was blocking lanes.

Whitby OPP say no injuries were reported.

Crews spent most of the night removing lumber off the highway and ditches.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, OPP said the highway lanes were reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More to come.

