Transport truck carrying lumber crashes on Hwy 115 south of Peterborough

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Sections of the Highway 115 southbound lanes in the Clarington area were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning after a flatbed transport truck carrying lumber jackknifed.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday just south of the Hwy. 35/115 divide.

OPP say another transport truck and a car collided into the rolled over trailer that was blocking lanes.

Whitby OPP say no injuries were reported.

Crews spent most of the night removing lumber off the highway and ditches.

Transport truck loaded with lumber jack-knifed and rolled over. Another transport truck and a car collided into the rolled over trailer that was blocking lanes. No injuries reported. #WhitbyOPP investigating #Hwy115 south of #Hwy35 exit. 8:30pm all lanes have reopened. pic.twitter.com/Lec6AocnYy — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 8, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, OPP said the highway lanes were reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More to come.