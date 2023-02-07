Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian seriously injured in Vaughan, Ont. hit-and-run

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 9:49 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after an alleged hit-and-run in Vaughan, Ont.

In a tweet, York Regional Police said a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Townsgate Drive and Emerald Lane.

Trending Now

Read more: 3 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding in connection with Ferrari carjackings in Toronto: police

Read next: Cineplex CEO says company is open to ‘experiments’ with cheaper tickets

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, adding that the pedestrian had sustained serious injuries.

CrimeHit and RunYork Regional PoliceYork RegionVaughanYRPEmerald LaneTownsgate Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers