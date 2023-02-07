Pedestrian seriously injured in Vaughan, Ont. hit-and-run

See more sharing options

A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after an alleged hit-and-run in Vaughan, Ont.

In a tweet, York Regional Police said a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Townsgate Drive and Emerald Lane.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, adding that the pedestrian had sustained serious injuries.