Pedestrian seriously injured in Vaughan, Ont. hit-and-run

A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after an alleged hit-and-run in Vaughan, Ont.
In a tweet, York Regional Police said a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Townsgate Drive and Emerald Lane.
Police said the vehicle fled the scene, adding that the pedestrian had sustained serious injuries.
