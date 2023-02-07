Menu

Crime

Lockdown at Montreal school ends without incident

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 7:57 pm
Police searched school grounds both inside and outside during a lockdown prompted by a threat directed at Laurier Macdonald High School. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Police searched school grounds both inside and outside during a lockdown prompted by a threat directed at Laurier Macdonald High School. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Karol Dahl/Global News

A lockdown Tuesday afternoon at Laurier Macdonald High School in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough ended without incident after several hours.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said an undisclosed threat targeting the school was made at around 1:30 p.m., prompting a lockdown.

Officers dispatched to the scene quickly set up a safety perimeter and scoured the grounds both outside and inside school premises.

Classes were evacuated one by one and police remained on site to ensure the safety of both students and staff.

“We want to make sure we don’t miss anything,” he said.

The nature of the threats was not revealed and Brabant was unable to say whether the school received the alleged threats by phone or email.

“We have an investigation that is opened to try and find the person who did that threat,” Brabant said.

Calls for more community-level prevention instead of adding officers to fight gun violence

Investigators are trying to determine whether the person responsible is a student at the school.

Brabant confirmed the incident could lead to criminal charges linked to uttering threats.

