Crime

Brampton man charged in alleged lottery scam targeting elderly: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 3:34 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 27-year-old Brampton man has been charged in connection with an alleged lottery scam, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the alleged lottery scam targeted vulnerable, elderly victims from across Canada between 2018 and 2022.

Police said multiple elderly victims were allegedly contacted by phone and told that they had won a lottery sweepstakes.

“The victims were instructed to send funds to cover fees to collect their winnings,” police said in a news release. “The victims were promised millions of dollars in cash and vehicles.”

According to police, the fraud totals more than $200,000.

Police said 27-year-old Javaune Ledgister from Brampton was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said Ledgister was released and is scheduled to appear in court in March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

