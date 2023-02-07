Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Sask. Prevention Institute kicks off new campaign on syphilis awareness

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 3:28 pm
With syphilis infections increasing substantially in the province, the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute launched a new campaign to spread awareness and increase knowledge. View image in full screen
With syphilis infections increasing substantially in the province, the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute launched a new campaign to spread awareness and increase knowledge. File / Global News

With efforts to raise awareness and increase knowledge, the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute launched a new campaign about the dramatic rise of syphilis in the province.

According to a release, the initiative corresponds with an associated rise in cases of congenital syphilis with a primary focus on keeping children healthy. The sexually transmitted  disease (STD) can be passed to babies during pregnancy or delivery.

Read more: Sask. Battling high rates of Syphilis in First Nations and across the province: health officer

Read next: Ottawa offers $196B in health funding to provinces over next decade — with conditions

The Prevention Institute’s Sexual and Reproductive Health program coordinator said with the re-emergence of congenital syphilis, they are seeing an increase in disability and even death.

“Syphilis is preventable. Congenital syphilis is preventable,” stated Jasmin Ogren. “We need to get the message out that syphilis is back, and that all it takes is a quick blood test and simple antibiotics to cure the infection.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Saskatchewan Prevention Institute, syphilis infections in Saskatchewan have increased substantially since 2016 and the Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 1,940 cases in 2021, up from 924 in 2020.

Trending Now

Read more: Syphilis a ‘tragedy’ in Saskatoon: medical health officer

Read next: Here’s what Canadians want as high-stakes health summit begins: ‘A significant shift’

The awareness campaign aims to increase knowledge about syphilis to encourage people to get tested and to know that it can be treated with antibiotics, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The Prevention Institute’s campaign includes province-wide messaging shared through online and traditional media including billboards, radio, bathroom advertising and more.

“People need to know that syphilis is here, and anyone having unprotected sex is at risk for syphilis,” stated Ogren. “But they also need to know how easy it is to get tested, treated, and ultimately, cured. Doing so will help to stop the spread of syphilis and protect babies.”

Without treatment, syphilis runs in four stages: primary, secondary stage, latent and late stages, according to the Ministry of Health website. To learn more about syphilis and to find community resources, visit talksyphilis.ca.

Click to play video: 'Syphilis cases nearly triple in Saskatchewan'
Syphilis cases nearly triple in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthorityMinistry Of HealthSaskatchewan HealthSTIsyphilissexually transmitted infectionSTDSaskatchewan Prevention InstituteSexually Transmitted DiseaseSaskatchewan syphilis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers