On-duty Winnipeg police car crashes into civilian vehicle in Reynolds, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle containing two on-duty Winnipeg police officers crashed into a civilian vehicle on Highway 1 in the RM of Reynolds, Man., on Jan. 31, Manitoba RCMP said.

At 5:25 p.m., the civilian vehicle was travelling westbound on the highway when the police car entered the highway from a parked position, resulting in a crash.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Alberta, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the two Winnipeg police officers in the second vehicle were taken to a Winnipeg hospital where they were treated for injuries and released.

The collision was reported to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which has determined it will monitor the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba RCMP continues to investigate.