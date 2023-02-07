Menu

Canada

On-duty Winnipeg police car crashes into civilian vehicle in Reynolds, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 12:14 pm
A vehicle containing two on-duty Winnipeg police officers crashed into a civilian vehicle on Highway 1 in the RM of Reynolds, Manitoba on Jan, 31. . View image in full screen
A vehicle containing two on-duty Winnipeg police officers crashed into a civilian vehicle on Highway 1 in the RM of Reynolds, Manitoba on Jan, 31. . SDV

A vehicle containing two on-duty Winnipeg police officers crashed into a civilian vehicle on Highway 1 in the RM of Reynolds, Man., on Jan. 31, Manitoba RCMP said.

At 5:25 p.m., the civilian vehicle was travelling westbound on the highway when the police car entered the highway from a parked position, resulting in a crash.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Alberta, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the two Winnipeg police officers in the second vehicle were taken to a Winnipeg hospital where they were treated for injuries and released.

The collision was reported to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which has determined it will monitor the investigation.

The Manitoba RCMP continues to investigate.

