Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Feb. 7

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 10:56 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Feb. 7
WATCH: Sunny and mild, but breezy — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Feb. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast.

The importance of fonts in ADvice, a University of Saskatchewan campus update, a community job fair at Bedford Road Collegiate and domperidone under review by Health Canada.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Feb. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Importance of fonts in branding: ADvice

Ryan Townend from William Joseph Communications says fonts play an important role in a company’s marketing and branding.

He says fonts are part of a company’s brand personality, serving as a functional element to communication.

In ADvice, Townend looks at the history of fonts and how they are used to convey the personality of a company.

Importance of fonts in branding: ADvice

Big events and developments at the University of Saskatchewan

It’s a very busy time of year at the University of Saskatchewan.

The U-Prairie Challenge has wrapped up after featuring athletic programs at both the universities of Saskatchewan and Regina.

There have also been positive developments for the College of Medicine, with strong results its medical doctor program.

President Peter Stoicheff joins Chris Carr to talk about some of the big events and developments taking place on campus.

Big events and developments at the University of Saskatchewan

Job seekers can check out options at a job fair in Saskatoon

Over 30 employers from a variety of industries will be on hand at a community job fair in Saskatoon.

And after two years of being virtual, the free event organized by Quint Development, the city of Saskatoon and Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centre is back at Bedford Road Collegiate.

Carol Whitecalf with more details of the job fair and how job seekers can get involved, along with some of the employers in attendance.

Job seekers can check out options at a job fair in Saskatoon

Health Canada reviewing safety of domperidone usage

Health Canada is reviewing the safety of domperidone, which is used off-label to improve breast milk supply.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk looks at what domperidone is used for and some of the concerns with the drug.

Health Canada reviewing safety of domperidone usage

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 7

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 7
University of SaskatchewanHealthy LivingAdviceGlobal News Morning SaskatoonJob fairWilliam Joseph CommunicationsPeter StoicheffKelly KizlykdomperidoneQuint DevelopmentSaskatoon Trades And Skills Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

