Crime

Man arrested after at least 2 alleged sex assaults on TTC subway line

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 10:23 am
A man has been arrested after two alleged sex assaults on the TTC subway as officers say there may have been more victims.

Toronto police said at around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, officers became aware of two sexual assaults that happened on the Bloor-Danforth Line.

Police said a man was travelling on Line 2 and in two separate incidents on the same day, he sat beside a victim and placed his backpack on his lap.

“The suspect would then sexually assault the victim, using his backpack as a cover,” police alleged.

Police had a suspect description and on Monday at around 8 p.m., a man was arrested by officers on TTC property at Bloor-Yonge Station.

Tekle Ogbamichael, 56, faces two counts of sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

