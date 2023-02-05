Menu

Crime

Man wanted for allegedly assaulting TTC employee near Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 10:58 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Police are searching for a man who they say forced his way into a Toronto transit station and assaulted an employee.

Toronto police said the incident happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday around Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

A man at the TTC Eglinton West bus terminal came up to a bus and was told by a Toronto Transit Commission staff member that it was no longer running, police said. The man then began to argue with the worker.

Police said the worker went to lock the door to the station, then the suspect forced his way back inside and assaulted the employee.

The suspect is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and between 35 and 40 years old. He had a dark moustache, wore glasses and had a medium to heavy build.

Police said he wore a dark blue jacket, faded blue jeans and white Puma brand shoes. He had a yellow baseball hat and a maroon gym bag.

