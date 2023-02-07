Winter storm warnings issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Motorists are being warned that hazardous conditions are expected on two major B.C. Interior mountain passes as a winter storm passes through.

The Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, could see up to 25 centimetres of snowfall, Environment Canada is reporting.

“A frontal system moving across the B.C. Interior will give heavy snow to southern highway passes. Light snow this morning will intensify later in the today,” the national weather agency said in the alert Tuesday morning.

“The snow will abate Wednesday morning as the system exits the region.”

Over the Coquihalla Highway, snow will be mainly near the summit Tuesday as snow levels hover around 1,200 metres. The snow levels are expected to drop to 600 m this evening.

Over the Highway 3, the greatest accumulation is forecast to be over Kootenay Pass where snow accumulations are likely to exceed 25 cm. Near Paulson Summit, up to 15 cm of snow is expected.

Up-to-date road conditions are available online at drivebc.ca.