Man facing DUI charges after crash in McDonald’s drive-thru in Cambridge

A 65-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a collision in a drive-thru at a McDonald’s restaurant in Cambridge early Monday, Waterloo Regional Police say.
According to a release, emergency services were dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 416 Hespeler Rd. at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say that officers investigated the collision and believe that the driver of a Toyota SUV sped through the drive-thru before it hit another car and the McDonald’s itself.
The SUV then caromed off the building and on to the top of a snowbank.
They say that a 65-year-old man from Cambridge is facing a number of charges including dangerous driving and two counts of driving while impaired.
