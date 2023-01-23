Menu

Crime

Man faces arson charges after fire causes ‘significant damage’ to home in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 10:45 am
A Cambridge fire truck. View image in full screen
A Cambridge fire truck. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is facing arson charges after a fire at a house in Cambridge over the weekend.

The fire at a home on Heather Avenue was reported at midnight on Sunday, according to a release.

Police say firefighters from the Cambridge Fire Department extinguished the blaze at the home but not before it caused “significant damage.”

There were people at the home when the fire began and they were able to escape with no injuries reported to police.

Police say a 52-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested and has been charged with arson — disregard for human life and possession of suspected fentanyl.

Police say roads in the area were closed for several hours while the fire was investigated.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimecambridge fireCambridge Fire Departmentcambridge arsonCambridge Fire Heather AvenueHeather Avenue Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

