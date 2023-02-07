Woman killed in two-vehicle crash south of Mount Forest: OPP

See more sharing options

Wellington OPP say one woman died after a two-vehicle collision south of Mount Forest on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a serious collision involving two SUVs at around 1 p.m. on Highway 6.

Investigators said the drivers, both from Mount Forest, suffered serious injuries.

One driver, a 48-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A 46-year-old man has critical injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre.

Police said Sideroad 5 and Sideroad 3 were closed into the night as they investigated the cause of the collision.