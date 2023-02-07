Assault arrests in Peterborough involve bar stool, spitting: police

See more sharing options

Peterborough police made two assault-related arrests late Monday and early Tuesday.

Around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday Peterborough Police Service said a concerned citizen reported a loud argument at a residence. Officers learned a man and woman were arguing when the man verbally threatened her and threw a bar stool, striking her in the arm.

The home was also damaged, police said.

A 27-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.

Spitting incident

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported altercation between two women at a residence.

After arriving, officers learned that during an argument the victim had been spat on.

A 22-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with assault,

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 23.