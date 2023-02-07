Assault arrests in Peterborough involve bar stool, spitting: police

Peterborough police made two assault-related arrests late Monday and early Tuesday.
Around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday Peterborough Police Service said a concerned citizen reported a loud argument at a residence. Officers learned a man and woman were arguing when the man verbally threatened her and threw a bar stool, striking her in the arm.
Read more: Peterborough police report arrests for assaults on spouse, officers, business employee
Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone
The home was also damaged, police said.
A 27-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.
Spitting incident
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported altercation between two women at a residence.
After arriving, officers learned that during an argument the victim had been spat on.
A 22-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with assault,
She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 23.
Comments