Powerball winner: $754M jackpot claimed by single person in Washington 

One lucky person in Washington just got much, much richer.

The latest Powerball jackpot of US$754.6 million (over $1 billion Canadian) was won by a single player on Monday, officials said. The payout is the fifth largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The unknown winner successfully matched all six numbers on their ticket: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The winning ticket is the second jackpot in Washington since the state joined the lottery in 2010.

The lucky ticketholder will have the option to claim their prize as an annuity or accept a lump sum. Should they select the cash option, the winner will receive US$407.2 million (over $547 million Canadian) before taxes. The annuity option — an immediate payment plus 29 annual payments with a 5 per cent increase — will also be taxed, if chosen.

An additional US$21.1 million (over $28 million) was also won in smaller cash prizes. Two tickets in Michigan and three in New York successfully matched five of the six lottery numbers to win a US$1 million prize. One Texas ticketholder won US$2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 fee.

Across the U.S., 58 tickets won US$50,000 ($67,280) prizes and 16 tickets scored $100,000 ($134,530).

After 34 lottery draws in the jackpot run, this is the first Powerball win of 2023. The last Powerball jackpot was hit on Nov. 19 ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth US$92.9 million (nearly $125 million).

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday night. The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.