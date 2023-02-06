Vancouver Folk Festival board to continue fight for event

Send this page to someone via email

The future of the Vancouver Folk Music Festival is still in the air, but the board of directors has voted to keep fighting for its survival.

In a release, the board of directors says members voted to rescind a motion to dissolve the Vancouver Folk Music Festival Society. It says almost 300 people attended its virtual town hall meeting last week, many of whom expressed their support to keep the event going.

“The outpouring of love for the festival, unfortunately, does not change the difficult financial situation we continue to face. The bottom line is that to build a sustainable festival we need funds – not just now, but secured funding streams that continue into the years to come,” festival organizers wrote in a release.

“If the folk festival is going to survive and thrive, we need partnerships, we need sponsorships, and right now we need your donations. If you want to see this festival continue, now is the time to act.”

The board is encouraging people to submit ideas and suggestions to save the festival online through its Thought Exchange tool. It has also launched a fundraiser and volunteer drive on its website.

Late last month, the board said several parties have offered possible solutions for funding and support since it announced the plan to end the festival in early January.

It said it would need another $500,000 to cover higher expenses this year and historically, there has been strong opposition to corporate funding to support the festival.

While the board says it has assurances that its grants are being held and they are in good standing with previous funders, they want to ensure the future of the festival is sustainable.

-With files from The Canadian Press