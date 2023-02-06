‘They were the nicest people’: Neighbourhood shocked after Bowmanville. Ont. double homicide

A neighbourhood is left devastated after two people were found deceased in their home on Crombie Street on Saturday afternoon.

In a weekend presser, Det. Sgt. Rayner said officers were called to a residence in Bowmanville, Ont., after someone known to the victims requested a well-being check.

“Officers arrived on location and located two deceased parties inside the home,” Rayner said. According to police, both parties had obvious signs of trauma.

Officers were on scene all day, collecting evidence, investigating inside and outside of the home, and talking to neighbours to find out exactly what took place inside. Residents tell Global News that the neighbourhood is friendly, and fairly new. Many residents moved in all at the same time, just a couple of years ago.

A neighbour who has lived across the street from the victims said she didn’t know the couple very well, but said they were “lovely”.

“The wife always took the time out of her day to say hello, and she even made the effort to remember everyone’s names. They were quiet, friendly, and I want to cry when I see what happened,” she said.

Global News agreed not to name her after she cited concerns based on how close she lived to the scene.

According to residents, the family that lived in the home was a husband and wife, and the wife was a few months pregnant at the time of the homicide.

Other residents said they were quiet, to themselves, but they always kind.

A neighbour down the street, who identified himself as Waheed, said every time he went outside, he would chat with the husband, who is believed to be one of the victims.

“They were so nice,” he said. “The wife and the husband, they were quiet neighbours and we really liked them. It’s so sad what happened.”

Homes on further ends of the street have more questions than answers, and said they’re just hoping for some soon.

No motives on the incident have been released. At the time, police have no information on suspects, but police are asking anyone with dashcam or security footage to reach out to them. At this moment, a timeline is also unclear and remains under investigation.