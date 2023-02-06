RB Erlington re-signs with Ticats, source says QB Shiltz agrees to remain in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed running back Thomas Erlington and are rumoured to be on the verge of re-upping veteran quarterback Matthew Shiltz.

Erlington, a 30-year-old Montreal-native, ran for 371 yards on 53 carries (seven-yard average) and a TD last season while adding 25 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown in 18 regular-season contests.

The five-foot-nine, 217-pound Erlington as appeared in 62 career regular-season games over five seasons with Hamilton, running 191 times for 1,170 yards (6.1-yard average ) and six touchdowns while adding 63 catches for 631 yards and three TDs.

Meanwhile, a league source said Monday veteran quarterback Matthew Shiltz has agreed to remain with Hamilton.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound Shiltz is entering his sixth CFL season – second with the Tiger-Cats – and will provide a veteran presence behind veteran Bo Levi Mitchell, who signed a three-year deal with the club last month.

Shiltz, 30, started three games last season, winning two. He completed 85-of-119 passes (71.4 per cent) for 935 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 28 times for 152 yards (5.4-yard average) and a touchdown.

Shiltz was eligible to come a CFL free agent.

Under terms of the CFL’s negotiating window, other pending free agents have until noon ET on Sunday to entertain offers from other clubs.

Those proposals – including base salary and incentives – must be registered with the league and CFL Players’ Association. Any submissions made will be considered binding.

When the window closes, teams will have 48 hours to negotiate exclusively with their own potential free agents. The CFL will provide clubs with registered offers that have been made to those players.

Teams will then have until 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 14 to make an offer to their own players, of which a copy must given to both the league and CFLPA.

Following the 48-hour period, the player will have two hours (10 a.m.-noon ET) on Feb. 14 to select any offer made to him. If he accepts one, the chosen team must then inform the CFL.

Should the player turn down all offers, he’ll enter free agency at 12:01 p.m. ET on Feb. 14. Any prior offers will be no longer available.

The free-agency window was introduced in 2020 to curb tampering and also allow pending free agents to explore all of their options and gauge their value before the start of the free-agent period.