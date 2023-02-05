Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘Scoop’ Carney re-signs with Hamilton Tiger Cats

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 5:32 pm

A defensive end that led the TiCats in sacks in 2022, is coming back.

Malik Carney played in 17 games last season for Hamilton, and registered 7 sacks, 30 total tackles and returned one fumble for a touchdown.

Read more: Hamilton Tiger Cats sign veteran quarterback Mitchell to three-year deal

Read next: Canada’s Michael Buble wins Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album

Carney played in 21 games over the past two seasons, and prior to 2021, the 27-year-old Virginia native played with the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

He played with the University of North Carolina for four seasons before that — 36 games, 17 quarterback sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

CFLTicatsDefenseTackleDefensive LineSacksDefensove End
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers