‘Scoop’ Carney re-signs with Hamilton Tiger Cats

A defensive end that led the TiCats in sacks in 2022, is coming back.

Malik Carney played in 17 games last season for Hamilton, and registered 7 sacks, 30 total tackles and returned one fumble for a touchdown.

Carney played in 21 games over the past two seasons, and prior to 2021, the 27-year-old Virginia native played with the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

He played with the University of North Carolina for four seasons before that — 36 games, 17 quarterback sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.