Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger Cats agree to terms with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2023 10:39 am

The Hamilton Tiger Cats announced Tuesday that veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has signed a three-year deal with the team.

Hamilton acquired the rights to Mitchell in November from the Calgary Stampeders for a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 fifth-rounder and future considerations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sacramento and Toronto meet in cross-conference matchup

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

Mitchell, 32, joined the Stampeders in 2012 and had played his entire CFL career in Calgary, leading the franchise to two Grey Cup titles while twice being named the league’s outstanding player.

But the Texas native lost his starting job this year to youngster Jake Maier, who signed an extension with the Stampeders through the 2024 campaign during the 2022 season.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau meets with cabinet at retreat in Hamilton'
Trudeau meets with cabinet at retreat in Hamilton
HamiltonHamilton newsCalgary StampedersHamilton Tiger CatsTicatsBo Levi MitchellHamilton sportshamilton quarterback
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers