Hamilton Tiger Cats agree to terms with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell

The Hamilton Tiger Cats announced Tuesday that veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has signed a three-year deal with the team.

Hamilton acquired the rights to Mitchell in November from the Calgary Stampeders for a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 fifth-rounder and future considerations.

Mitchell, 32, joined the Stampeders in 2012 and had played his entire CFL career in Calgary, leading the franchise to two Grey Cup titles while twice being named the league’s outstanding player.

But the Texas native lost his starting job this year to youngster Jake Maier, who signed an extension with the Stampeders through the 2024 campaign during the 2022 season.