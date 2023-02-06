SGI minister announces funding boost of $85K for SADD Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) Saskatchewan will be receiving $85,000 in new annual funding to reinvigorate its public education efforts.

The minister responsible for SGI, Don Morgan, said at a press conference on Feb. 6, 2023, that the funding will help SADD Saskatchewan reach the youth in the province.

“I see this as an investment that will pay dividends in the form of safer roads in the future,” said Minister Morgan.

“Impaired driving is 100-per cent preventable and it’s vital to deliver that lesson early and often as young people grow up and learn about alcohol and cannabis.”

Meaghann White, the former president for SADD Saskatchewan, said this contribution is huge and it will give an opportunity to reach more students in local communities and around the province.

“The funds will allow us to create a new position within our organization to employ a school community outreach coordinator,” said White.

“This new person will be responsible for starting SADD chapters in schools across Saskatchewan as well. This funding will help support existing chapters in developing new initiatives and innovative ideas aimed at preventing drinking and driving in their local communities.”

The COVID-19 pandemic halted everything including how they operate in their usual manners. SADD Saskatchewan is hoping to restore lapsed chapters and to expand into new schools and First Nation communities.

“The mission of SADD Saskatchewan is to stop drinking and driving in our province and the needless deaths and injuries that result each year,” said White.

“The support we receive from SGI is crucial to allowing our dedicated student leaders to save lives.”

The $85,000 new annual funding will bring a total annual funding of SADD Saskatchewan to approximately $270,000 per year, according to Morgan.