414 impaired driving offences in Saskatchewan for month of December

Saskatchewan police agencies reported 414 impaired driving offences for the month of December 2022, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) says.

According to a press release, strong impaired driving enforcement that included dozens of check stops resulted in impaired driving charges.

“There were 240 people charged with an impaired driving offence under the Criminal Code, and another 174 were issued sanctions – including licence suspensions and vehicle impoundments — for exceeding provincial limits for alcohol or drugs,” stated SGI.

Police also reported they issued 254 tickets for seatbelt and occupant restraint offences, 2,931 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving and 491 tickets for distracted driving.

SGI reminds motorists that all impaired driving offences come with Safe Driver Recognition penalties and requirements to attend impaired driver education courses. Convictions can also result in suspensions, stiffer fines and potential incarceration.

SGI also noted that thousands of people made good decisions and chose not to drive after drinking or using drugs.

“Kudos to everyone who got a ride home from a taxi, a bus, a rideshare, a designated driving service, Operation Red Nose, or a sober friend or family member,” SGI stated. “The holidays may be over, but finding a safe ride is something that drivers should do year-round. Impaired driving offences come with a wide range of penalties that can wreck your budget, but an impaired driving collision can destroy so much more than that.”