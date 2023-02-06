Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lawyer for man convicted in stabbing death of Calgary chef wants leniency for client

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 2:24 pm
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. Tommie Holloway was convicted of manslaughter while his accomplice, Anthony Dodgson, was found guilty of second-degree murder for Christophe Herblin's death.
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. Tommie Holloway was convicted of manslaughter while his accomplice, Anthony Dodgson, was found guilty of second-degree murder for Christophe Herblin's death. THE CANADIAN PRESS / handout - Calgary Police Service

The lawyer for a man convicted of killing a Calgary chef in 2020 says his client should be eligible for parole within three to five years.

Tommie Holloway was convicted of manslaughter while his accomplice, Anthony Dodgson, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin, who was stabbed to death in the parking lot outside his soon-to-be opened cafe following a break-in.

The Crown says Holloway should serve 12 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Read more: ‘I am broken’: Sentencing arguments made for men convicted of killing Calgary chef

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

However, Holloway’s lawyer told the judge his client has been making efforts to turn his life around and didn’t have a criminal record before he was arrested for Herblin’s death.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Kim Ross says his client will eventually be returned to the community and is unlikely to break the law again because it has been an eye-opening experience for him.

The Crown had already argued that Dodgson should serve 15 to 18 years before he is allowed to apply for parole.

Read more: Jury finds both suspects guilty in Calgary chef murder trial

Read next: China admits 2nd surveillance balloon flying over Latin America is theirs

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary MurderStabbing DeathChristophe HerblinChristophe Herblin deathCalgary stabbing deathTommie HollowayAnthony DodgsonChristophe Herblin murder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers