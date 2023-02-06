Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Ontario cannabis shop sales data circulating, provincial pot regulators investigate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 12:32 pm
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). MA

TORONTO —Ontario cannabis stores are seeing their sales data shared among competitors without their approval for at least the second time in a year.

The province’s pot distributor, the Ontario Cannabis Store, and regulator, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, say stores informed them last week that confidential sales data was circulating within the industry.

Spokespeople for both organizations say they investigated and determined the data was not theirs.

Jennawae McLean, the co-founder of Kingston, Ont. cannabis store chain Calyx + Trichomes, says she reported the incident to cannabis regulators last week, when she was sent data shared among retailers.

Read more: Ontario cannabis shops low on supply as OCS experiences distribution delays

Read next: Inside the luxurious $60K Grammy gift bags: Robot dogs and liposuction

She says the data set features store names and sales figures for each category of product, including accessories, which she says stores do not submit to the OCS or AGCO, leading her to believe the data was scraped from websites.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She adds the data set is an Excel file with figures for Hamilton stores but has hundreds of hidden cells leading her to believe other areas may be impacted.

Ontario cannabis stores previously saw other sales data “misappropriated, disclosed, and distributed unlawfully” after an OCS breach last spring.

Click to play video: 'Canadian cannabis industry struggling amid oversupply challenges: Experts'
Canadian cannabis industry struggling amid oversupply challenges: Experts
MarijuanaCannabispotDataOntario Cannabis StoreagcoAlcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontarioocscannabis storecannabis sales data
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers