Quebec premier calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade

Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.

Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne was held by Dominique Anglade, who resigned after her once-dominant party won less than 15 per cent of the vote in the October election but held on as official Opposition.

The riding is prized by left-wing Québec solidaire, which stole two Montreal ridings from the Liberals in the last election and is hoping to replace Anglade’s former party as the top choice for voters in the region.

Québec solidaire’s Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, who lost in October to Anglade by about 2,700 votes, is running again.

The Liberals are running Christopher Baenninger, president of a marketing agency, who lost in October by about 7,200 votes to the Québec solidaire candidate in a neighbouring riding.

The Coalition Avenir Québec, which holds 90 of the legislature’s 125 seats, will run Victor Pelletier, president of the party’s youth wing.