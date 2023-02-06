Menu

Canada

Quebec premier calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'François Legault accuses Justin Trudeau of attacking Quebec’s democracy and people'
François Legault accuses Justin Trudeau of attacking Quebec’s democracy and people

Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.

Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne was held by Dominique Anglade, who resigned after her once-dominant party won less than 15 per cent of the vote in the October election but held on as official Opposition.

The riding is prized by left-wing Québec solidaire, which stole two Montreal ridings from the Liberals in the last election and is hoping to replace Anglade’s former party as the top choice for voters in the region.

READ MORE: Dominique Anglade resigns as leader of Quebec Liberal Party

Québec solidaire’s Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, who lost in October to Anglade by about 2,700 votes, is running again.

The Liberals are running Christopher Baenninger, president of a marketing agency, who lost in October by about 7,200 votes to the Québec solidaire candidate in a neighbouring riding.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coalition Avenir Québec, which holds 90 of the legislature’s 125 seats, will run Victor Pelletier, president of the party’s youth wing.

Click to play video: 'Dominique Anglade resigns as leader of Quebec Liberal Party'
Dominique Anglade resigns as leader of Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec politicsLiberalsCAQQuebec SolidaireLegaultDominique Angladequebec premierSaint-Henri-Sainte-AnneGuillaume Cliche-RivardQuebec by-election
© 2023 The Canadian Press

