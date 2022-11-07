Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dominique Anglade resigns as leader of Quebec Liberal Party

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 10:37 am
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade speaks to supporters after the results in the provincial election at the Liberals' headquarters, in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade speaks to supporters after the results in the provincial election at the Liberals' headquarters, in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Dominique Anglade is stepping down from her position as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

She announced the decision Monday morning, a little more than a month after the Oct. 3 provincial election. She is also stepping down as the MNA for the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne.

Anglade managed to hold onto her seat and the party kept official opposition status, but it wasn’t a comeback for the Liberals.

Read more: Quebec’s shrunken Liberal caucus loses member less than a month after election

The party captured the lowest share of the popular vote in its history, winning just 21 of the legislature’s 125 seats. Her leadership has been questioned in the five weeks that followed.

Trending Now

In her short term as leader, Anglade was the first woman of colour to lead the Liberals and at the helm of a provincial political party. She took the top job in May 2020, after she became the only candidate in line for the position.

Story continues below advertisement

Anglade was first elected in 2015 after she won in a byelection for the Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne riding. She served as economy minister in the government of former premier Philippe Couillard.

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Quebec election 2022: ‘Represent all Quebeckers from all stripes,’ Anglade proclaims'
Quebec election 2022: ‘Represent all Quebeckers from all stripes,’ Anglade proclaims
Quebec politicsQuebec Liberal PartyQuebec electionDominique AngladeQuebec LiberalsDominique Anglade resignationDominique Anglade resignsQuebec Liberal Party leader
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers