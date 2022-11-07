Dominique Anglade resigns as leader of Quebec Liberal Party

Send this page to someone via email

Dominique Anglade is stepping down from her position as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

She announced the decision Monday morning, a little more than a month after the Oct. 3 provincial election. She is also stepping down as the MNA for the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne.

Anglade managed to hold onto her seat and the party kept official opposition status, but it wasn’t a comeback for the Liberals.

The party captured the lowest share of the popular vote in its history, winning just 21 of the legislature’s 125 seats. Her leadership has been questioned in the five weeks that followed.

In her short term as leader, Anglade was the first woman of colour to lead the Liberals and at the helm of a provincial political party. She took the top job in May 2020, after she became the only candidate in line for the position.

Anglade was first elected in 2015 after she won in a byelection for the Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne riding. She served as economy minister in the government of former premier Philippe Couillard.

— with files from The Canadian Press