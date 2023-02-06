Menu

Crime

Charges laid after dog found outside in Guelph overnight in frigid conditions

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 6, 2023 11:15 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph woman is taking some heat after a dog was left outside in the middle of a deep freeze.

The Guelph Police Service was notified Friday just before midnight about a dog that had been barking outside for more than three hours in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Paisley Street.

Temperatures that evening were around -20 C with wind chills around -30.

Investigators say they located a small dog with a large amount of ice on its face, paws and abdomen, shivering and walking with a limp.

They say officers went to the house where the dog owner was staying but there was no answer after several knocks on the door.

Investigators say the dog was apprehended under provincial legislation and taken to the Guelph Humane Society for an assessment.

A 59-year-old woman was eventually charged with causing harm to an animal and will appear in a Guelph court March 10.

Police are reminding residents to be aware of weather conditions and not leave domestic animals outside for longer than required during extreme cold.

 

