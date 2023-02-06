Drug and ammunition charges laid following east London, Ont. fire

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after drugs and ammunition were located at the scene of a fire in London, Ont., on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a blaze at a home on Trafalgar Street around 11:10 a.m.

According to police, a search warrant was later executed and the following items were seized:

10-millimetre handgun magazine containing 10 rounds of 10-millimetre ammunition

197.3 grams of suspected red fentanyl, valued at $57,030

57 grams of suspected crack cocaine, valued at $6,270

10 18-milligram Hydrophone pills, valued at $300

46 eight-milligram Dilaudid pills, valued at $920

187 four-milligram Dilaudid pills, valued at $1,870

30 five-milligram oxycodone pills, valued at $210

five three-milligram codeine pills, valued at $25

two digital scales

Police say a 29-year-old London man has been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and seven counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Monday.