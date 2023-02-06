Drug and ammunition charges laid following east London, Ont. fire

Charges have been laid after drugs and ammunition were located at the scene of a fire in London, Ont., on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to a blaze at a home on Trafalgar Street around 11:10 a.m.
According to police, a search warrant was later executed and the following items were seized:
- 10-millimetre handgun magazine containing 10 rounds of 10-millimetre ammunition
- 197.3 grams of suspected red fentanyl, valued at $57,030
- 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine, valued at $6,270
- 10 18-milligram Hydrophone pills, valued at $300
- 46 eight-milligram Dilaudid pills, valued at $920
- 187 four-milligram Dilaudid pills, valued at $1,870
- 30 five-milligram oxycodone pills, valued at $210
- five three-milligram codeine pills, valued at $25
- two digital scales
Police say a 29-year-old London man has been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and seven counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused is expected to appear in court on Monday.
