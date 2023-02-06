Menu

Crime

Drug and ammunition charges laid following east London, Ont. fire

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 11:08 am
FILE - A London Fire Department truck on Nov. 14, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - A London Fire Department truck on Nov. 14, 2020. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Charges have been laid after drugs and ammunition were located at the scene of a fire in London, Ont., on Sunday.

Read more: London, Ont. fire crews, police investigate east-end house fire

Emergency crews responded to a blaze at a home on Trafalgar Street around 11:10 a.m.

According to police, a search warrant was later executed and the following items were seized:

  • 10-millimetre handgun magazine containing 10 rounds of 10-millimetre ammunition
  • 197.3 grams of suspected red fentanyl, valued at $57,030
  • 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine, valued at $6,270
  • 10 18-milligram Hydrophone pills, valued at $300
  • 46 eight-milligram Dilaudid pills, valued at $920
  • 187 four-milligram Dilaudid pills, valued at $1,870
  • 30 five-milligram oxycodone pills, valued at $210
  • five three-milligram codeine pills, valued at $25
  • two digital scales

Police say a 29-year-old London man has been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and seven counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Monday.

