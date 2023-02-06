Kingston’s Hotel Dieu postpones appointments due to a burst water pipe

Send this page to someone via email

A number of appointments at Hotel Dieu Hospital have been postponed due to flooding.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre says the burst pipe was discovered early Sunday morning, affecting several areas of the hospital, including the Sydenham, Centenary and Johnson wings. Hospital staff quickly responded to contain the water damage and assess the impacts.

Hospital officials say the damage is varied across each of those areas, however, as a precautionary measure, they are pausing all in-person patient appointments that are scheduled on Monday for the following areas:

Centenary 5 – Heads Up! and eating disorder clinic

Centenary 2 – Diabetes clinic, bariatric care clinic

Centenary 4 – GI function unit

Patients who are scheduled for appointments in those areas will be contacted to make alternative arrangements. Staff in those departments are also being advised to contact their manager to have their work area assessed.