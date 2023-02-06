Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston’s Hotel Dieu postpones appointments due to a burst water pipe

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 8:25 am
Hotel Dieu Hospital, Kingston On. View image in full screen
Hotel Dieu Hospital, Kingston, Ont. Global News Kingston

A number of appointments at Hotel Dieu Hospital have been postponed due to flooding.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre says the burst pipe was discovered early Sunday morning, affecting several areas of the hospital, including the Sydenham, Centenary and Johnson wings. Hospital staff quickly responded to contain the water damage and assess the impacts.

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences Centre to close COVID-19 assessment centre

Read next: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

Hospital officials say the damage is varied across each of those areas, however, as a precautionary measure, they are pausing all in-person patient appointments that are scheduled on Monday for the following areas:

Trending Now
  • Centenary 5 – Heads Up! and eating disorder clinic
  • Centenary 2 – Diabetes clinic, bariatric care clinic
  • Centenary 4 – GI function unit

Patients who are scheduled for appointments in those areas will be contacted to make alternative arrangements. Staff in those departments are also being advised to contact their manager to have their work area assessed.

Story continues below advertisement

 

KingstonFloodDiabeteskingston health sciences centreKHSCPostponedHotel-dieu Hospitalburst pipeBariatricHeads UpEating Disorder Clinicgi function unit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers