Canada

12th annual Jack Frost Challenge kicks off in Winnipeg on Sunday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 6:55 pm
12th annual Jack Frost Challenge kicks off in Winnipeg on Sunday
The twelfth annual Jack Frost Challenge kicked off near the Nestaweya river trail at the forks on Sunday. The annual event, held by the Green Action Centre, promotes active and sustainable transportation.

The twelfth annual Jack Frost Challenge kicked off near the Nestaweya river trail at the forks on Sunday.

The annual event, held by the Green Action Centre, promotes active and sustainable transportation.

“It’s super important to contributing to a more sustainable Manitoba to get people outside,” said Ariel Desrochers, Green Action Centre.

“Get them excited about doing activities in winter, and also while reducing some emissions that they might otherwise generate through car travel.”

Desrochers told Global News people could sign waivers and try out ice bikes and snow shoes for free.

Participants can sign up in teams of one to five and connect with friends, family, and coworkers for some fun and friendly competition.

Additionally, children, classes, and schools can register for a child-friendly challenge.

The challenge runs from Sunday until Feb 11 and people can still sign up and take part.

Desrochers encourages anyone who would like to sign up to do it soon so they can get their kilometers logged.

 

