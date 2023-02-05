Montreal community gathers to find lost dog during freezing cold

Send this page to someone via email

A well organized search party in the Montreal suburb of Kirkland Sunday was organize to help Ryan Muscott find his lost dog.

“She’s been by my side for everything,” he told Global News fighting back tears outside the Kirkland arena. “She was there for me when my dad passed away.”

‘She’ is Peetah, a 9 year-old husky Labrador mix who went missing Saturday morning in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

“She escaped from an open garage is what we’re thinking,” Muscott explained. “I just need to bring her back home, bring her to a vet, get her healthy. She’s probably so scared.”

With temperatures in the minus 20s on Saturday, he was worried for the animal’s safety so he posted a notice to social media about the missing dog.

There was a flood of responses to his notice.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got a message from somebody in Australia who asked me if I found my dog, Alberta, I’ve had united kingdom people reach out,” he said.

Search parties started fanning out Saturday night and by Sunday morning neighbours estimate that hundreds were involved in the search, some from as far away as Laval.

Several showed up at the Kirkland arena Saturday to organize search parties.

“I feel really strongly about tying to help this person, because I would expect the same help if I needed it one day,” Jordyn Shell pointed out.

Karleigh Scully, another neighbour agrees.

“A dog isn’t just a dog. It’s your family.”

Even tracker and dog trainer Matthew King, owner of Chien & Drone, showed up with a bloodhound and a drone to help with the search.

“I have 3 steps which is find, feed and then fetch,” he explained.

Peetah was spotted in the area around the Kirkland arena Sunday morning, about 6 kilometres from where she went missing. So the aim, he said was to try and keep her in that area and not scare her.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s in flight mode,” he pointed out. “It’s not even going to go to the owner.”

He’s hoping to trap the animal at some point by luring it with food.

Now all he, Muscott and the other can do, is wait.