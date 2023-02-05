3 in hospital after crash sends vehicle into ditch in Mississauga, Ont.

Three people are in hospital, two in serious condition, after a collision in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday morning.
Peel Regional Police said two vehicles crashed in the area of Derry Road East and Tomken Road, with one ending up in a ditch. The collision reportedly left at least one person trapped.
Police said the call reporting the Mississauga collision came just before 9 a.m.
With the assistance of local firefighters, police were able to free up the vehicle in the ditch. Police said two people had non-life-threatening injuries, while a third would be assessed at hospital.
Paramedics, who took all three to a local hospital, said two people from the scene were in serious condition. A third had minor injuries.
Neither police nor paramedics shared the age or gender of the vehicles’ occupants.
