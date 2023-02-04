Menu

Crime

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk to donate proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 4, 2023 6:42 pm
Click to play video: '‘A beautiful person’: Family, friends celebrate life of Tyre Nichols'
‘A beautiful person’: Family, friends celebrate life of Tyre Nichols
Family and friends were joined by public figures for the funeral of Tyre Nichols, who died on January 10 after being brutally beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. Jackson Proskow reports on the emotional tributes for Nichols, and the calls for action following another publicized episode of police brutality.

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols.

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted on Friday. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”

The photos can be purchased on Thorne’s website for $30. Only 1,000 copies will be available for sale.

Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols’ memorial fund “to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding,” according to Thorne’s website.

Nichols was a 29-year-old skateboarder, FedEx worker and father to a 4-year-old boy.

Click to play video: '‘Tyre Nichols should’ve been safe’: VP Kamala Harris slams actions of officers connected to death'
‘Tyre Nichols should’ve been safe’: VP Kamala Harris slams actions of officers connected to death

He died Jan. 10 after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation and beat him. Video released after pressure from Nichols’ family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.

Six officers have since been fired and charged. One other officer has been suspended, but has not been identified.

Tyre NicholsMemphis policeTyre Nichols DeathTyre Nichols MemphisTony Hawktyre nichols bodycam footagetyre nichols footagetony hawk tyre nichols
© 2023 The Canadian Press

