Fire crews respond to high smoke volume fire in S.E. Calgary

Calgary fire crews responded to multiple calls for a residential fire spewing black smoke midday Saturday.

Crews worked to put out the high volumes of smoke at a four-plex on the 0-100 block of Doverdale Mews S.E.

Four of the seven residents who self-evacuated, suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to local hospitals.

Fire investigators continue to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. The unit where the fire started is a total loss, according to Calgary Fire.