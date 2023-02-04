Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Extreme cold temperatures across Quebec, East Coast expected to linger until Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2023 1:32 pm
A person walks through a park during frigid temperatures in Montreal, Saturday, February 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for the region. View image in full screen
A person walks through a park during frigid temperatures in Montreal, Saturday, February 4, 2023. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather.

Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.

Temperatures in Quebec City were forecast to fall to -30 C overnight — with a wind chill index of -45 — and the arctic weather was expected to last until Sunday.

Trending Now

READ MORE: ‘Vigorous’ cold weather raising concerns for people unhoused in Montreal

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect across the East Coast, with temperatures in the Halifax area expected to feel like -39 C through the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Government and private agencies scrambled on Friday to provide shelter for vulnerable people in scores of cities and towns in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as conditions risked giving exposed skin frostbite in minutes.

The City of Montreal opened two temporary emergency warming centres, each of which can accommodate up to 50 people between 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. The centres are to close on Sunday.

QuebecHomelessWinterShelterExtreme ColdWeather WarningMontreal ShelterFreezing WeatherQuebec cold
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers