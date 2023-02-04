Residents wowed by sea smoke sites as Halifax breaks wind chill record with -43°C

Send this page to someone via email

As extreme cold temperatures swept through the province, those in the Halifax area were quick to capture an uncommon sight.

Sea smoke formed across the Halifax Harbour early Saturday morning as the cold air mixed with warmer air right above water.

Many residents took to social media to share their photos and videos of the weather.

The sea smoke boils and ice builds on the trees. #halifaxharbour pic.twitter.com/gZaKYoFCgV — Brian Hotson (@902hali) February 4, 2023

The sea smoke in Halifax right now is ✨magical✨ pic.twitter.com/IqKyiSVCP3 — nicknacks 🌙 (@frootiloo) February 4, 2023

Conditions for the thick fog were perfect, as the region saw record-breaking low temperatures overnight and into the morning.

At 4 a.m., Environment Canada recorded wind chill of -43 at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

According to The Weather Network, the last time the city recorded a temperature anywhere close to that was on Feb. 13, 1967, when wind chill reached -41.

How cold is it? It feels like -41 in Halifax and there is SEA SMOKE over Halifax Harbour. LIVE STREAMING CAMERA: https://t.co/3GX2fejbFY pic.twitter.com/Gr7Ckg2Vys — Nova Scotia Webcams (@nswebcams) February 4, 2023

And Halifax harbour pic.twitter.com/Pz8lYzg2Cw — Lee Anne Arsenault (@bettymcflea) February 4, 2023

“Holy sea smoke!,” said one Twitter user.