Residents wowed by sea smoke sites as Halifax breaks wind chill record with -43°C

As extreme cold temperatures swept through the province, those in the Halifax area were quick to capture an uncommon sight.
Sea smoke formed across the Halifax Harbour early Saturday morning as the cold air mixed with warmer air right above water.
Many residents took to social media to share their photos and videos of the weather.
Conditions for the thick fog were perfect, as the region saw record-breaking low temperatures overnight and into the morning.
At 4 a.m., Environment Canada recorded wind chill of -43 at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
According to The Weather Network, the last time the city recorded a temperature anywhere close to that was on Feb. 13, 1967, when wind chill reached -41.
“Holy sea smoke!,” said one Twitter user.
