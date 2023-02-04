Menu

Canada

Residents wowed by sea smoke sites as Halifax breaks wind chill record with -43°C

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 12:19 pm
Maritimes hesitant to turn up heat amid extreme cold weather
As cold weather rolls in, many households will likely be more hesitant to move the thermostat as rising energy costs are keeping budgets tight.

As extreme cold temperatures swept through the province, those in the Halifax area were quick to capture an uncommon sight.

Sea smoke formed across the Halifax Harbour early Saturday morning as the cold air mixed with warmer air right above water.

Many residents took to social media to share their photos and videos of the weather.

Conditions for the thick fog were perfect, as the region saw record-breaking low temperatures overnight and into the morning.

At 4 a.m., Environment Canada recorded wind chill of -43 at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

According to The Weather Network, the last time the city recorded a temperature anywhere close to that was on Feb. 13, 1967, when wind chill reached -41.

“Holy sea smoke!,” said one Twitter user.

