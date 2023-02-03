Anonymous donor matching up to $15k in donations for BGC Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

BGC Okanagan is celebrating a month of kindness, and fittingly a random act of kindness is helping the non-profit kick off the occasion.

The organization hosts a breakfast fundraiser in Kelowna and Penticton on Feb. 22, Pink Shirt Day.

An anonymous donor announced they will match up to $15,000 in donations to the BGC Okanagan breakfast fundraisers.

“This is a great way to lead into Pink Shirt Day, which is about promoting kindness. Educating children and youth that everyone should be heard, respected, valued and treated fairly is key to BGC Okanagan’s efforts and is weaved throughout all our programming,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan.

The anonymous donor shared with the non-profit that they are inspired by BGC Okanagan’s goal to help children and youth in the community learn and understand why treating people with respect and kindness is how to prevent the mistreatment of others.

“We open our club doors and welcome children, youth and families to our safe environments based on belonging and positive relationships,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator for BGC Okanagan.

“Thanks to this generous donor’s gift we will continue to make an impact on the physical and emotional health of young people throughout the Okanagan to lift them up.”

This month, BGC Okanagan encourages the community to perform acts of kindness and the organization has also set a goal to raise $40,000 to hep sustain barrier-free programming and services they offer.

Services include helping children and youth in safe and supportive spaces, where they experience new opportunities while developing confidence and life-long skills.

The organization is hosting two breakfast fundraiser events on Feb. 22, one at the Laurel Packinghouse and the other at Penticton Secondary School.

Both events will also feature guest speaker, Aaron Volpatti, retired NHL player and author.