Sask. Huskies volleyball star Dylan Mortensen rewriting records in final season

For more than half a decade, Dylan Mortensen has been the face of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies volleyball team.

His resume has been steadily growing since joining the Huskies as a high school graduate out of Swift Current, collecting such honours as U Sports Rookie of the Year, Canada West All-Star, and most recently a stint with Canada’s national program.

Seven years after walking through the doors of the Physical Activity Complex as a redshirted freshman, however, the Dylan Mortensen era is nearing its end for U Sask.

“I’ve been embracing the finality, I guess you could say, of this last season and trying to enjoy every moment,” said Mortensen.

One of the greatest ever to suit up on the court for the program, the fifth-year outside hitter has been making his final season in Huskies colours count.

He ranks first in both kills (297) and points scored (352.5) in Canada West competition so far this year, while also putting the team in a playoff position late in the regular season.

Mortensen has also been smashing the Huskies record books in the process, as he now sits first all-time in kills for the program.

“It’s amazing, there’s some amazing athletes that my name is along with,” said Mortensen. “I’m very humbled and very fortunate to be up there. But, I think it helps show that hard work always pays off.”

This year, Mortensen broke Adam Ens’ mark for Huskies kills that stood for almost two decades going back to the 2004 Canada West season.

Heading into U Sask’s final three weekends of the regular season, that total now sits at 1,378 kills – all with the Huskies organization.

“Honestly it’s not super surprising with the type of athlete he is and the type of person he is,” said Huskies men’s volleyball head coach Sean McKay. “He’s resilient with everything the program has been through. He’s been through a couple of injuries, COVID, so he’s done all that with a couple less games under his belt.”

Canada West history is also being made this year by Mortensen, as he’s now just 16 kills back of former Manitoba Bison Adam DeJonckheere for the third-most kills in conference history.

“There’s not too many recruits I bring through the door without mentioning Dylan Mortensen,” said McKay. “It’s great to see him where he deserves to be – amongst the greats of the program and the greats of the league.”

The six-foot-eight power hitter is also chasing down Thompson Rivers University graduate Brad Gunter for the second-most point scored by a Canada West men’s player, currently sitting 94.5 points back.

“It goes without saying that there’s some amazing athletes and it helps our program too,” said Mortensen. “It puts the program in a really good spot, knowing that they’ve helped me through my whole career and set me up to succeed as well.”

According to McKay, the veteran has reached another gear in his game and will be relied upon down the stretch as the Huskies chase home-court advantage in the Canada West post-season.

“Just be the beast, be the king that he is and keep putting up good numbers,” said McKay of what they’re expecting of Mortensen. “Have fun doing it – I think that’s when he’s playing his best.”

The 12-6 Huskies men’s team hits the road for Manitoba on Friday to take on the Brandon University Bobcats for a weekend set.