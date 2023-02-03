Menu

Fire

GoFundMe launched to support displaced family after house fire north of Havelock, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 12:49 pm
A fire on Jan. 31 destroyed a home on County Road 46 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. View image in full screen
A fire on Jan. 31 destroyed a home on County Road 46 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. Kira Robertson/Special to Global News Peterborough

No injuries were reported but a family has been displaced following a house fire north of Havelock, Ont., earlier this week.

According to Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township fire chief Ray Haines, around 3 p.m. on Jan. 31, fire crews responded to a house fire on County Road 46 in the Twin Lakes area, about 29 kilometres north of the village.

Haines says a teenage girl was home at the time of the fire but got out safely.

He said the house and its contents are a total loss.

As of Friday morning, the cause of the fire has not been determined, Haines said.

The fire displaced a family of four. Kira Robertson launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her brother Adam, along with his wife Carla and their children Alberta, 16, and Dyllan, 12.

Kira said Alberta was home alone at the time but she managed to escape while also rescuing the family’s two dogs. Kira said it was a scary situation for her niece.

Havelock fire chief Ray Haines says the house and contents are a total loss. View image in full screen
Havelock fire chief Ray Haines says the house and contents are a total loss. Kira Robertson/Special to Global News Peterborough

“She could use a pick-me-up,” said Kira.

Kira tells Global News Peterborough the family lost all of their belongings but the fundraiser is mainly to help cover their housing costs while they wait for insurance to be processed.

As of early Friday afternoon, more than $750 had been raised for the $5,000 goal.

