No injuries after house fire in Douro-Dummer Township east of Peterborough

No injuries were reported after a house fire in Douro-Dummer Township on Tuesday morning.

According to township fire chief Chuck Pedersen, around 8:15 a.m. crews responded to a report of a chimney fire at a home on Rock Road near the village of Warsaw.

Pedersen says the first arriving crew discovered that a fire had spread through the attic.

Occupants were able to escape uninjured, he said.

Pedersen noted 20 firefighters worked “throughout the day” to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Pedersen also credits the homeowners for having working smoke alarms which were operating at the time of the fire. He says the fire is a reminder for residents to have working smoke alarms and formulate an escape plan in the event of a fire.

“We are thankful that everyone was able to get out safely,” he said. “If you haven’t tested your escape plan, now is the time. You may have only as little as 60 seconds to escape a fire in your home.”