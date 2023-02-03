34 grams of possible fentanyl seized in N.B. after Canada Post investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saint John, N.B. say they have seized fentanyl in partnership with Canada Post.

On Jan. 5, Canada Post Postal Inspectors and police say they seized 34 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl.

According to police, the case was part of an ongoing investigation and investigators believe the drug was to be sold in Saint John.

Fentanyl is an opioid that can be 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to Health Canada. It comes with a high risk of overdose.

Saint John police said no arrests have been made in connection with the seizure as of Friday, but ask anyone with information to reach out.

“Members of the public are encouraged to contact police or Canada Post to report suspicious or illegal activity by mail,” read the release.