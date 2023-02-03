Menu

Weather

Frontal system brings snowfall warning to Coquihalla

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 12:00 pm
Larson Hill near Merritt is expected to see a lot of snow later today.
Larson Hill near Merritt is expected to see a lot of snow later today. Courtesy: Drive BC

A snowfall warning has been issued for the stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, with roughly 15 centimetres expected to fall.

“A frontal system will bring heavy snow tonight,” according to the Environment Canada warning issued Friday.

Read more: Time for B.C. motorists to start swapping summer tires for winter tires

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

“The snow will begin this evening and ease early Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts of 15 cm are expected by Saturday morning.”

Environment Canada warned that the rapidly accumulating precipitation will make travel difficult over some locations.

Winter tires or chains are required on most B.C. routes from Oct. 1 to April 30, though for some highways the requirement ends on March 31.

The rule will be enforced by police or other enforcement officials. It added that motorists who aren’t in compliance may be turned away and fined.

