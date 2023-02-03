Frontal system brings snowfall warning to Coquihalla

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning has been issued for the stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, with roughly 15 centimetres expected to fall.

“A frontal system will bring heavy snow tonight,” according to the Environment Canada warning issued Friday.

“The snow will begin this evening and ease early Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts of 15 cm are expected by Saturday morning.”

Environment Canada warned that the rapidly accumulating precipitation will make travel difficult over some locations.

0:50 Semi-truck fire on Coquihalla Highway

Winter tires or chains are required on most B.C. routes from Oct. 1 to April 30, though for some highways the requirement ends on March 31.

Story continues below advertisement

The rule will be enforced by police or other enforcement officials. It added that motorists who aren’t in compliance may be turned away and fined.